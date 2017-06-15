Watch Mookie Betts Blast Two Home Runs For Red Sox In Win Vs. Phillies

Share this:

Mookie Betts had quite the game Wednesday night at Citizens Bank Park.

The Boston Red Sox right fielder went 4-for-5 at the plate, and he also smacked two solo home runs in his team’s 7-3 win over the Philadelphia Phillies.

The first of his homers came in the top of the fourth inning at a crucial time in the game. The Phillies had just gotten to within two runs after a big third inning, and Boston left-handed starter Brian Johnson had to exit with a shoulder issue. But Betts provided some much-needed breathing room with his solo shot.

Betts stepped up to the plate one last time in the top of the ninth, and he only was a triple away from the cycle. But he hit his 11th home run of the season instead.

Mookie Betts becomes the first Red Sox with double digit HR's (10)..Red Sox lead 6-3 pic.twitter.com/B3ppW5fbsv — Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) June 15, 2017

