Watch Red Sox’s Jackie Bradley Jr. Rip Solo Home Run To Center Field

The Boston Red Sox needed an offensive spark Sunday afternoon at Fenway Park, and Jackie Bradley Jr. did his best to provide it.

The Red Sox trailed the Los Angeles Angels by two runs in the fifth inning, when the red-hot Bradley crushed a 1-1 fastball into the batter’s eye in straight-away center field to cut the lead to one.

Take a look at the solo home run below.

JBJ with a SLAM pic.twitter.com/ks9jAyMmbC — Sox Lunch (@Soxlunch) June 25, 2017

It was the 10th home run of the season for the center fielder and gave the Red Sox’s offense a much-needed boost. as they had tallied just two hits against Parker Bridwell to that point.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images