Watch Scott Dixon Surprise Fan Who Wrote Him Letter After Indy Crash

Most people probably assume athletes never take the time to reply to fan mail. Well, Verizon IndyCar Series driver Scott Dixon does a lot more than that.

Remember that 9-year-old Dixon fan named Lucy who wrote a letter to thank IndyCar for keeping her favorite driver save during his huge Indianapolis 500 crash? When Dixon initially responded to Lucy’s note in a tweet two days after his wreck that ended with “Hope I get a chance to meet you one day” — and that day finally came Thursday.

Dixon, who just returned from competing in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, paid Lucy a surprise visit at her home in Indianapolis. IndyCar tweeted a short clip from the moment she met the four-time champion.

Lucy wrote a letter to @scottdixon9 after his #Indy500 crash. Today he thanked her in person. Full video tomorrow on https://t.co/Otk9DbwGqx pic.twitter.com/OmaQaHTuMB — IndyCar Series (@IndyCar) June 21, 2017

The video gives us a good look at her reaction, but IndyCar posted a picture that shows the juxtaposition of Dixon and Lucy’s facial expressions once she realized who was in the car.

The look you give when you realize your favorite driver @scottdixon9 came to meet you! #INDYCAR pic.twitter.com/ZD6A6h6lzG — IndyCar Series (@IndyCar) June 21, 2017

Lucy was right to thank IndyCar for Dixon surviving his run-in with the catch fence at Indy, but apparently he wasn’t completely unharmed.

He was given a walking boot by the medical staff at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and during the Detroit Grand Prix, he complained of pain in his left foot while braking. What’s more, the cockpit layout of the Ford GT he drove at Le Mans exacerbated the issue, forcing him to revert to right-foot braking.