Watch Yankees’ Aaron Judge Blast Mammoth 495-Foot Home Run Vs. Orioles

Share this:

Tweet







Aaron Judge continues to impress during the 2017 Major League Baseball season.

The New York Yankees rookie right fielder has been tearing the cover off the baseball, and the Baltimore Orioles were his latest victim.

During the teams’ Sunday afternoon game at Yankee Stadium, Judge stepped to the plate against Orioles reliever Logan Verrett and absolutely massacred a 1-1 offering for his 20th home run of the season.

The ball cleared the left-center field bleachers and finally touched down an estimated 495 feet away.

Take a look at the mammoth home run. Your browser does not support iframes.

Now, that’s impressive.

This comes one day after Judge set a Statcast-era record with an exit velocity of 121 mph on his 19th home run of the season.

Aaron Judge just set a new Statcast-era record. 121.1 mph on this homer: pic.twitter.com/His90MALUd — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) June 10, 2017

The 495-foot round tripper didn’t break his record but it came awfully close.

495 feet for Aaron Judge. My goodness. pic.twitter.com/fIUAGGE5S6 — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) June 11, 2017

Judge also blasted his 21st home run of the season in the seventh inning Saturday.

Thumbnail photo via Anthony Gruppuso/USA TODAY Sports Images