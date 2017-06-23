Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic Follow His A-Z Apparel Brand To Los Angeles?

Share this:

Few can rival Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s ability to ignite soccer fans’ dreams with a swift kick or tweet.

The soccer superstar’s sports apparel brand announced Wednesday on Twitter it has arrived in Los Angeles. That could only mean intense transfer speculation would follow, with many assuming Ibrahimovic will soon take his talents to Major League Soccer.

But will the Swedish striker fit better with the Los Angeles Galaxy LAFC, an expansion franchise which will begin MLS play in 2018.

Watch the above video in which NESN.com’s Marc DiBenedetto and Marcus O’Mard discuss how Ibrahimovic might fare in MLS on this week’s episode of the “NESN Soccer Show.”

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/NBC Sports