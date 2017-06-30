Wimbledon Odds: Roger Federer, Petra Kvitova Favored At All England Club

Share this:

Switzerland’s Roger Federer will look for a record eighth gentlemen’s singles title when he hits the court next week at Wimbledon as a strong +200 betting favorite at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Federer continued his strong play this season with his fourth tournament victory last weekend, a straight sets win over Alexander Zverev as -230 chalk in the final of the Gerry Weber Open, but lags at No. 3 in tournament seeding going into Monday’s first-round betting action at the 131st edition of Wimbledon at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

The 35-year-old claimed the 18th major tournament title of his career earlier this year at the Australian Open, stunning Spain’s Rafael Nadal in the final with a five-set victory to pay out on long +1600 odds, but has reached the final just twice at Wimbledon since his last victory there five years ago.

Defending champion Andy Murray returns as the tournament’s top seed, and closely trails Federer on the Wimbledon ATP tennis odds at +350, followed by fourth-seeded Nadal at +400, while the former top-ranked player in the world, Novak Djokavic, rounds out the top of the odds at +600.

Murray rose to No. 1 last November during a run of five straight tournament victories, but has failed to reach the finals at an ATP tour event since his victory at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in early March.

Nadal continued his dominance at Roland-Garros with his 10th career title at last month’s French Open for his fourth win in his past five tournament appearances this season, but has gotten past the fourth round at Wimbledon just once since his last championship in 2010.

Conversely, Djokovic has struggled since last summer, recording just one tournament win in his past 12 appearances, including early exits at Melbourne and Roland-Garros.

In women’s singles betting action at Wimbledon, Petra Kvitova leads the way at +500, ahead of Karolina Pliskova at +550, and Garbine Muguruza at +900.

Kvitova returns to London looking for her third career Wimbledon singles crown after topping Ashleigh Barty last weekend in the final of the Aegon Classic Birmingham, a tournament she entered sporting a strong +450 line on the WTA tennis odds.

Pliskova looks to take the next step after reaching the semifinals at Wimbledon last year, and tallied wins this year at Doha and Brisbane, while Muguruza searches for her first tournament victory since her stunning upset of Serena Williams in the final of the 2016 French Open as a +155 underdog.

