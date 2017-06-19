Yankees’ Top Prospect Gleyber Torres To Undergo Tommy John Surgery

Share this:

The New York Yankees announced Monday that top prospect Gleyber Torres will undergo Tommy John surgery, ending the 20-year-old infielder’s 2017 season.

Torres, who is the No. 2 prospect in baseball according to MLB.com’s Top 100, was diagnosed with a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his left elbow. He’s expected to recover in time for 2018 spring training, but this obviously is terrible news for the Yankees.

Update on INF Gleyber Torres: pic.twitter.com/hYNTpjGIeb — Yankees PR Dept. (@YankeesPR) June 19, 2017

Torres suffered the injury Saturday while diving head first into home plate during a game with Triple-A Scranton. He initially was placed on the 7-day minor league disabled list before undergoing further evaluation.

Torres, who joined the Yankees last season as part of the trade that sent closer Aroldis Chapman to the Chicago Cubs, hit .287 with seven home runs, 34 RBIs and an .863 OPS this season in 55 games split between Double-A and Triple-A.

