Amanda Nunes Reportedly Forced To Pull Out Of UFC 213 Main Event With Illness

UPDATED (Saturday, 3:19 p.m.): ESPN’s Brett Okamoto reported Saturday that Amanda Nunes is out of the UFC 213 main event due to an illness.

Multiple sources have told me Amanda Nunes is 100 percent off UFC 213 tonight. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) July 8, 2017

Original Story: The main event for UFC 213 reportedly is in jeopardy.

Ariel Helwani of MMAFighting.com reported Saturday that Amanda Nunes, who is slated to fight Valentina Shevchenko in a rematch of their UFC 196 bout, has been feeling ill and the fight could be canceled.

Amanda Nunes has been feeling ill this week. She's currently in the hospital. Tonight's main event is in jeopardy. No official word yet. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 8, 2017

And it appears that it is unlikely she will be able to enter the octagon.

Growing sentiment is it will be hard to pull off, but her team and UFC aren't confirming anything at this time. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 8, 2017

While the UFC has yet to release an official word, Helwani expects it soon.

Romero-Whittaker would serve as the main event. Should hear an official word shortly. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 8, 2017

Nunes, of course, is coming off back-to-back impressive victories over Meisha Tate and Ronda Rousey and hopes to tighten her grip on a division that was previously owned by Rousey.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images