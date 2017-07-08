Amanda Nunes Reportedly Forced To Pull Out Of UFC 213 Main Event With Illness

UPDATED (Saturday, 3:19 p.m.): ESPN’s Brett Okamoto reported Saturday that Amanda Nunes is out of the UFC 213 main event due to an illness.
Original Story: The main event for UFC 213 reportedly is in jeopardy.
Ariel Helwani of MMAFighting.com reported Saturday that Amanda Nunes, who is slated to fight Valentina Shevchenko in a rematch of their UFC 196 bout, has been feeling ill and the fight could be canceled.
And it appears that it is unlikely she will be able to enter the octagon.
While the UFC has yet to release an official word, Helwani expects it soon.
Nunes, of course, is coming off back-to-back impressive victories over Meisha Tate and Ronda Rousey and hopes to tighten her grip on a division that was previously owned by Rousey.
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images
