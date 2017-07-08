Woburn’s Rob Font Moved To UFC 213 Main Card After Nunes-Shevchenko 2 Canceled

LAS VEGAS — Rob Font, a UFC bantamweight fighter out of Woburn, Mass., has been moved to the UFC 213 main card after Amanda Nunes pulled out because of illness.
Font, who’s 13-2 as a pro and 3-1 in the UFC, previously had been scheduled to open the UFC Fight Pass early prelims against Douglas Silva de Andrade at 7 p.m. ET, but that bout now will open the main card at 10 p.m. Silva de Andrade is 24-1 as a pro and 2-1 in the UFC.
The UFC 213 card now lines up like this:
MAIN CARD (10 p.m. ET)
Yoel Romero vs. Robert Whittaker (interim middleweight championship fight)
Daniel Omielanczuk vs. Curtis Blaydes
Fabricio Werdum vs. Alistair Overeem
Anthony Pettis vs. Jim Miller
Rob Font vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade
FS1 PRELIMS (8 p.m. ET)
Travis Browne vs. Aleksei Oleinik
Chad Laprise vs. Brian Camozzi
Thiago Santos vs. Gerald Meerschaert
Jordan Mein vs. Belal Muhammad
UFC FIGHT PASS EARLY PRELIMS
Cody Stamann vs. Terrion Ware
Trevin Giles vs. James Bochnovic
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images
