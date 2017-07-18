Are MLB, Overwatch League Logos Too Similar? MLB Apparently Thinks So

Share this:

It might seem ludicrous to believe that Major League Baseball ever could be confused with an esports league, but don’t tell that to the MLB.

Activision Blizzard recently revealed the new Overwatch League — which even Patriots owner Robert Kraft bought into — and its corresponding logo. MLB apparently feels the logo too closely resembles its own, and is considering filing an official opposition, Deadspin reports.

Here’s a side-by-side view of the logos, which both feature two-tone backgrounds underneath white silhouettes of players:

MLB thinks the Overwatch League logo looks a little *too* much like its logo. What do you think? pic.twitter.com/Ptn5UJRyge — SB Nation (@SBNation) July 18, 2017

MLB might have a point, but it seems like a stretch to say that the Overwatch League’s logo in any way could harm MLB’s brand. Especially when you consider that Major League Gaming, arguably the world’s premier esports organization, has a logo that’s far more similar.

I GUESS THEY HAVE NOT SEEN MLG'S LOGO LOL pic.twitter.com/GJ5dX585dp — Todd The Moose (@Cylical) July 18, 2017

Lest we forget the NBA which, though a vertical rectangle rather than a horizontal one, also features the exact same color scheme as MLB’s.

The Overwatch League’s logo reportedly has been on MLB’s radar for a while now.

The league’s logo was approved on March 28, commencing a 30-day period during which other companies could file complaints, according to law firm Morrison/Lee. MLB apparently needed more time to think about it, so it requested a 90-day extension after 29 days.

That extension reportedly expires next week, by which time MLB must decide whether it wants to file an opposition to the trademark.