Aric Almirola Honoring Richard Petty’s 200th Win In Darlington Throwback

Aric Almirola has just one win on the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. But in the Southern 500, he’ll honor a driver who has more Cup wins than any driver in NASCAR history.

During the popular throwback event at Darlington Raceway on Sept. 3, Almirola will run the iconic No. 43 STP paint scheme that Richard Petty ran when earned his 200th and final Cup victory in 1984. And although Almirola will drive a Ford Fusion rather than a Pontiac Grand Prix, his car will look almost as good.

Almirola and Petty revealed the throwback scheme at a press event Wednedsay.

The King approves of @aric_almirola's ride for @TooToughToTame! Throwing it back to Richard's 1984 200th win car! pic.twitter.com/8h5ikChxwL — Original STP (@OriginalSTP) July 12, 2017

STP, the motor oil company that’s been affiliated with Petty since 1972, celebrated the reveal with this awesome throwback montage:

We're throwing it back to historic win #200! @aric_almirola will race The King's 1984 200th win STP No. 43 @TooToughToTame this year! pic.twitter.com/ZuRvW3Z18l — Original STP (@OriginalSTP) July 12, 2017

Almirola’s car definitely will be one of the coolest at Darlington. Personally, though, we think the leaders in the garage still are Richard Childress Racing.

