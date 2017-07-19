Bartolo Colon, 44, Might Retire From MLB After Next Start For Twins

Share this:

Tweet







Bartolo Colon’s fascinating Major League Baseball career could be nearing its end.

Colon, who allowed four runs on eight hits over four innings Tuesday night against the New York Yankees, told ESPN’s Marly Rivera that he’s considering retirement and that his next start for the Minnesota Twins against the Los Angeles Dodgers might be a determining factor in his decision.

“Right now, this is the only job I can do — play ball — and I wanted to keep on playing because I promised my mom before she left us that I would to play until I was 45,” Colon told ESPN after suffering the loss Tuesday in his first start with Minnesota. “But we’ll see, because it would seem that I may not be able to keep (that promise).”

Colon, who turned 44 in May, started the season with the Atlanta Braves and owns a 2-9 record and 8.19 ERA in 14 starts. The right-hander earned an All-Star nod last season when he went 15-8 with a 3.43 ERA in 34 appearances (33 starts) with the New York Mets, but the 2005 American League Cy Young Award winner might not have anything left in the tank.

Colon, a four-time All-Star, owns a 235-171 record and a 4.02 ERA in 523 career appearances (514 starts) spanning 20 seasons. The Dominican Republic native has pitched for 10 major league organizations.

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images