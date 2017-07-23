British Open 2017: Final Round Scores As Jordan Spieth Wins Third Major

Jordan Spieth hadn’t won a major since back-to-back titles at The Masters and U.S. Open in 2015, but the 23-year-old changed that with a tremendous performance over the weekend at Royal Birkdale.

Spieth outlasted Matt Kuchar to win the 2017 British Open, finishing 12-under-par after shooting 1-under-par over his final 18 holes. With the impressive victory, Spieth became the youngest American golfer in history to win the British Open, three days ahead of his 24th birthday. He also became the youngest golfer to record three major victories.

The leaderboard featured star power, as top-15 players Rory McIlroy, Alex Noren and 2017 U.S. Open winner Brooks Koepka all finished within the top 10. Haotong Li, who finished third, posted Sunday’s best score at 7-under-par.

Here’s the top 10 of the final 2017 British Open leaderboard.

1. Jordan Spieth: -12

2. Matt Kuchar: -9

3. Haotong Li: -6

T4. Rory McIlroy: -5

T4. Rafael Cabrera Bello: -5

T6. Matthew Southgate: -4

T6. Marc Leishman: -4

T6. Alex Noren: -4

T6. Branden Grace: -4

T6. Brooks Koepka: -4

Thumbnail photo via Ian Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images