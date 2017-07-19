Bryce Harper, Mike Trout Trade Home Runs To Kick Off Nationals-Angels

Share this:

Bryce Harper and Mike Trout have been connected since they won the 2012 Rookie of the Year award for the National League and American League, respectively, and for good reason.

The two young sluggers both are outfielders, are separated in age by only a year and happen to be perhaps the best two baseball players on the planet. And they showed that off when their teams met for the first time in three seasons.

The Washington Nationals traveled to Los Angeles to begin a two-game series with the Angels on Tuesday, and Harper got things going with a two-out solo shot in the first inning. But Trout wouldn’t be outdone, as the center fielder blasted his own solo home run to put the Angels on the board in the bottom half of the frame. Your browser does not support iframes.

“It’s fun when we’re on the field,” Trout said Tuesday, per MLB.com. “You don’t get to see it often. (Harper’s) on the East Coast, but when we play each other, it’s a fun battle. He brings 100 percent to the field every day, and when he’s locked in, he’s obviously fun to watch.”

Harper certainly brought 100 percent Tuesday, as he went 4-for-4 and just missed hitting for the cycle when he was caught trying to stretch a single into a double in the third inning. He beat Trout, who went 1-for-4, but he still has enormous respect for his counterpart.

“He’s a great player,” Harper said. “Of course, two-time MVP, comes out and plays hard every single day. He’s a talent that comes around once in a lifetime. He’s must-watch TV, always. To be able to see him and what he’s done out here is very impressive.”

The Nationals went home with the 4-3 win. Harper vs. Trout Part 2 kicks off Wednesday at 10:07 p.m. ET.

