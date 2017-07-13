Bryce Harper Won’t Be Joining Yankees In 2018 Based On This Quote

Share this:

It has long been assumed that Bryce Harper will take his talents to the New York Yankees when he hits the open market after the 2018 Major League Baseball season. But Harper appeared to take a fire extinguisher to those hopes during the MLB All-Star break.

The Washington Nationals star outfielder was asked about the Yankees during a media session at Marlins Park on Monday, and while he clearly has heard the noise, Harper claims he wants to create a legacy with the Nationals.

“They’ve got tradition. That’s the thing I want to do in D.C.,” Harper said, per USA TODAY’s Scott Gleeson. “That’s why it’s so amazing to be able to start with a team that you can build the most tradition you can with.”

And while almost every athlete claims they want to stay with their current team, Harper doesn’t appear to be a fan of New York in general.

“Going to New York City for a couple days … I want to get out of there in about three days,” Harper said. “You go there for three days, it’s pretty crazy and hectic and I want to go back home. I want to go back home to D.C.”

Of course, Harper still could end up in pinstripes. But don’t hold your breath, Yankees fans.

