Busch North Throwback: Todd Gilliland Pulling Double Duty In NASCAR K&N

THOMPSON, CONN. — Todd Gilliland isn’t your average 17-year-old.

The son of veteran NASCAR driver David Gilliland, Todd is the defending K&N Pro Series West champion. And to say he’s built on last year’s success would be a huge understatement.

Todd currently leads the K&N West, and sits second in K&N East, behind Harrison Burton. The impressive performances have earned him the reputation as one of NASCAR’s rising stars.

As you might expect, racing full time in two racing series in opposite regions is extremely difficult, especially for someone as young as him. We caught up with Todd ahead of Saturday’s Busch North Throwback 100 at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park to find out how he pulls off this impressive juggling act.

Watch the full interview above.