Canadiens’ Carey Price Now NHL’s Highest Paid Goalie With Contract Extension

Montreal Canadiens franchise goaltender Carey Price was inked to an enormous contract extension on Sunday afternoon.

The likely Hall of Famer agreed to an eight-year extension worth a reported $84 million. This deal won’t go into effect until the 2018-19 campaign because Price’s current contract expires at the end of next season.

The new contract also makes the Canadiens’ superstar the highest paid goaltender in the NHL. His $10.5 million salary cap hit is the largest in the league among all players.

Most of the money that will be paid out to Price will come as a signing bonus.

So $70 million worth of signing bonuses in Price's $84 million contract. Wow. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 2, 2017

Re-signing Price probably was at the top of the to-do list for the Habs this off-season, and for good reason, as he has been the backbone of the team for many seasons.

Price has 270 career wins along with a .920 save percentage and a 2.40 goals against average. He also led Canada to an Olympic gold medal in 2014.

Thumbnail photo via Jean-Yves Ahern/USA TODAY Sports Images