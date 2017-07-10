Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Posterizes Trail Blazers Forward With Monster Dunk

Share this:

In the midst of all the talk surrounding Celtics rookie Jayson Tatum thus far in NBA Summer League, fellow Boston young gun Jaylen Brown has reminded us that he’s capable of highlight-reel plays, too.

That certainly was evident Sunday night in the Celtics’ Las Vegas Summer League game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Brown flew from the baseline and posterized two Trail Blazers with one of the most impressive dunks you’ll see for a long time.

Oh my lord Jaylen Brown just buried some dude on the Blazers 💀 pic.twitter.com/GeZ6oV4LUr — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) July 10, 2017

The Celtics’ 2016 first-round draft pick is one of the best dunkers in the league, and it sure would be exciting to see him compete in the Slam Dunk Contest at a future All-Star Weekend.

With Brown and Tatum putting on a show in summer league action, the future looks pretty bright in Boston.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images