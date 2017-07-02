Celtics Save $8 Million In Cap Space By Waiving Center Tyler Zeller

Share this:

The Boston Celtics needed to clear cap space as they try to make a big splash in free agency, and Tyler Zeller became a cap casualty Sunday.

The Celtics announced they had waived the veteran center on Twitter. Zeller, who saw his role reduced with the addition of Al Horford, was set to be paid $8 million if he was not waived by Sunday.

Zeller spent the past three seasons with the Celtics after coming over from the Clevland Cavaliers in a three-team trade with the Brooklyn Nets in July of 2014.

The 27-year-old center averaged 3.5 points and 2.4 rebounds for the Celtics during the 2016-17 NBA season.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images