Celtics Vs. Lakers Live Stream: Watch NBA Summer League Game Online

It’s only an NBA Summer League game, but it feels like a whole lot more.

The Boston Celtics’ youngsters will take on the Los Angeles Lakers in Las Vegas on Saturday night. The Lakers are off to a rough start in Vegas, as they dropped their first game, and No. 2 overall pick Lonzo Ball had a dreadful performance.

With names such as Ball, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum potentially playing in this game, the intrigue is huge. The game even sold out ahead of time.

So, if you weren’t one of the lucky ones who scored tickets, here’s how you can watch the game online.

When: Saturday, July 8, at 8:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN

