Celtics Vs. Mavericks Live Stream: Watch NBA Summer League Game Online

It’s win or go home time in the NBA Summer League.

The Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks will face off in the quarterfinals Saturday night in Las Vegas. While both teams possess promising rookies in Jayson Tatum and Dennis Smith Jr., Tatum will be part of a large contingent of Celtics who will not see the floor to night.

No Tatum, Brown, Nader or Zizic for #Celtics today against #Mavericks. — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) July 15, 2017

The game still should be exciting with a host of young talent on the floor.

Here’s how you can watch Celtics-Mavericks online:

When: Saturday, July 15, at 8 p.m. ET.

Live Stream: WatchESPN

