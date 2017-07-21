Chad Johnson Lobbies To Replace Sean Spicer As White House Press Secretary

Chad Johnson hasn’t been doing too much since he left the NFL, but he might be considering a career in politics. Kind of.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer reportedly resigned Friday, and the news naturally was trending on Twitter shortly after. There were plenty of jokes about Spicer’s resignation, and one of them came from the former wide receiver and six-time Pro Bowler.

Let me be the Press Secretary for the "White House", they could use a little personality & color commentary. — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) July 21, 2017

While Johnson likely isn’t serious — you never know with him — we can’t help but agree that he’d bring a lot of personality to the White House. Besides his skills as a wideout, Johnson was well known for his antics in the NFL, which included him legally changing his last name to “Ochocinco” from 2008 to 2011.

And Press Secretary Ochocinco does have a pretty, um, interesting ring to it.

Thumbnail photo via Jasper Colt/USA TODAY NETWORK