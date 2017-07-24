Clayton Kershaw Update: Dodgers Ace Reportedly Will Miss Significant Time

There’s good news pertaining to Clayton Kershaw, and there’s bad news.

The bad news? Well, it doesn’t appear the Los Angeles Dodgers ace is lost for the season after exiting Sunday’s start with back tightness. The bad news is it still might be a long time before he toes the rubber again.

Nothing’s official yet, but FOX Sport’s Ken Rosenthal offered this up Monday afternoon:

Sources: Initial prognosis is that #Dodgers’ Kershaw will miss 4 to 6 weeks. Final determination will be made after he sees Dr. Watkins. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 24, 2017

The fear here is that Kershaw, who missed roughly two months last season with a back injury, has done further damage to an area that’s already had issues.

Of course, there’s no such thing as a good injury. But backs, in particular, represent slippery slopes for professional athletes.

Thumbnail photo via Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images