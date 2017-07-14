Conor McGregor Wears Outrageous Outfit To Mayweather Press Conference In Brooklyn

Share this:

Conor McGregor provided plenty of entertainment with his trash talk at Floyd Mayweather during Mayweather vs. McGregor press conferences in Los Angeles and Toronto over the last two days.

The UFC champion sent social media into a frenzy even before he stepped on to the Barclays Center stage in Brooklyn on Thursday with his crazy outfit.

McGregor arrived late to the presser, but he certainly knows how to make an entrance.

The Irishman has received the majority of fan support during this promotional tour, which isn’t too surprising. Will that change in Brooklyn, the third of four stops on the tour?

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images