Curtis Granderson Really Didn’t Want Lucas Duda To Leave After Rays Trade

Curtis Granderson took the “We follow Lucas Duda” thing to the extreme after the New York Mets first baseman was traded to the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday.
With the MLB trade deadline just a few days away, the Mets are starting to sell off pieces, sending Duda to the Rays for reliever Drew Smith.
These kinds of breakups can be hard on teams, and it’s tough to see your teammates up and leave right in the middle of the season. Granderson apparently took Duda’s exit especially hard as he (jokingly) tried to keep Duda from leaving the clubhouse Thursday after the news broke.
That video was posted to the “We Follow Lucas Duda” Instagram account, which is run by Granderson and some now former Mets teammates. The account has been relatively dormant lately, but Thursday’s trade resurrected the page.
Here are some more highlights from the last few years on the account.
Hopefully, the account finds new life in Florida.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP