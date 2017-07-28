Curtis Granderson Really Didn’t Want Lucas Duda To Leave After Rays Trade

Curtis Granderson took the “We follow Lucas Duda” thing to the extreme after the New York Mets first baseman was traded to the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday.

With the MLB trade deadline just a few days away, the Mets are starting to sell off pieces, sending Duda to the Rays for reliever Drew Smith.

These kinds of breakups can be hard on teams, and it’s tough to see your teammates up and leave right in the middle of the season. Granderson apparently took Duda’s exit especially hard as he (jokingly) tried to keep Duda from leaving the clubhouse Thursday after the news broke.

Don't Go Lucas!!!!! Gonna miss you buddy!!! A post shared by Lucas Duda (@wefollowlucasduda) on Jul 27, 2017 at 3:59pm PDT

That video was posted to the “We Follow Lucas Duda” Instagram account, which is run by Granderson and some now former Mets teammates. The account has been relatively dormant lately, but Thursday’s trade resurrected the page.

Duda traded to @raysbaseball. Going to miss big Duda. Best of Luck to you! Go get em!!! A post shared by Lucas Duda (@wefollowlucasduda) on Jul 27, 2017 at 3:11pm PDT

Here are some more highlights from the last few years on the account.

Lucas enjoying some peach cobbler after the W last night #mets #onfire #doinit #eatbigwinbig A post shared by Lucas Duda (@wefollowlucasduda) on Sep 11, 2015 at 12:01pm PDT

Video cred: @cgrand3 Grandy wants Duda's watch for player of the week. #playerofthemonth #dudasmash #mvp A post shared by Lucas Duda (@wefollowlucasduda) on Aug 3, 2015 at 12:41pm PDT

Hopefully, the account finds new life in Florida.