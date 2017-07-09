Dana White Refuses To Make Nunes-Shevchenko A UFC Main Event Again

Share this:

Tweet







LAS VEGAS — When Amanda Nunes finally meets Valentina Shevchenko in the octagon again, it won’t be the main event.

That, according to UFC president Dana White, who clearly was perturbed by Nunes’ fight-day withdrawal from UFC 213, where the women’s bantamweight championship bout was scheduled to be the main event.

“I won’t main event that title again,” White bluntly told reporters Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena.

White said earlier in the day that Nunes had been medically clearly to fight, but she didn’t — a decision he considered “90 percent mental, 10 percent physical.” White told reporters after UFC 213 that Nunes was healthy.

Now, White said, the plan is for Nunes-Shevchenko 2 to be held Sept. 9 at UFC 215 in Edmonton. White also revealed that while the UFC didn’t strip Nunes of her belt, they didn’t pay her for UFC 213. Shevchenko was paid $70,000, White said.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images