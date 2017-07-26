Danica Patrick Having No Part Of Stewart-Haas Racing’s Air Band

Stewart-Haas Racing’s drivers seemingly get along really well. So well, in fact, that Kurt Busch, Clint Bowyer and team owner Tony Stewart formed an air band, but Danica Patrick doesn’t want any part of it.

Mobil 1 posted another video for its “Tony’s Next Chapter” series, which follows Stewart as he adjusts to his first full year without one half of his former title of driver-owner. Needless to say, the latest addition to the series suggests we were right to say Stewart might be a bit bored in retirement.

It shows Busch, Bowyer and Stewart in the SHR office jamming to hold music before a conference call. But probably wasn’t with anybody too important, considering Patrick promptly turned around and left after she stumbled upon the quasi-musical trio.

It’s nice to see Bowyer and Busch’s wreck that brought out the red flag in Sunday’s Brickyard 400 hasn’t caused a rift in the band.