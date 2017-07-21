Dodgers Organist Honors Chester Bennington By Playing Linkin Park Song

Members of the music community mourned the shocking death of Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington on Thursday. One of the coolest tributes to Bennington, though, came from the sports world.

Prior to the Los Angeles Dodgers game against the Atlanta Braves, the organist at Dodger Stadium played a touching rendition of “Numb,” one of Linkin Park’s biggest songs. Check out the cool moment in the tweet below:

The organist wasn’t the only member the Dodgers, however, who payed tribute to Bennington, who died by suicide, according to TMZ.

mccarthy warming up to linkin park was a nice gesture pic.twitter.com/rZwlMlHe8e — 7 (@SevenCostanzaa) July 21, 2017

It’s a little though to make out, but Dodger pitcher Brandon McCarthy’s warm-up song seems to be “Figure.09,” a standout from Linkin Park’s “Meteora” album.

Say what you will about Linkin Park, but these tributes were undeniably great.