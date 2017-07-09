Five NASCAR Drivers Wreck In Less Than 10 Laps During Quaker State 400

Share this:

If somebody ever asks you what “cautions breed cautions,” refer them to Saturday’s Quaker State 400.

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Kentucky Speedway had two crashes in less than 10 laps that involved a total of five drivers.

Jimmie Johnson and Clint Bowyer got tangled up with Brad Keselowski, after Keselowski lost the back end of his No. 2 heading into Turn 1. Stewart-Haas Racing was able to repair Bowyer’s No. 14 and he returned to the race, but the impact caused heavy damage to both Johnson’s No. 48 and Keselowski’s No. 2, bringing their races to an end.

The yellow flag was back out just eight laps later, as Kasey Kahne and Trevor Bayne also went for a trip into the wall at Turn 1.

Kahne’s day was over after the incident. Bayne, however, got his damaged No. 6 back on track, but spun again on Lap 111, ending his race for good.