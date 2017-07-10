Get Excited For Home Run Derby With Five Longest Homers Of 2017 Season So Far

Share this:

Tweet







The home run might be the most exciting part of any baseball game, and it’s one reason why the Home Run Derby is such a popular event.

The 2017 MLB Home Run Derby is Monday night at Marlins Park in Miami, where Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge are expected to put on a show for the fans.

But has either player hit one of the five-longest home runs of the first half of the season? The Sports Daily compiled the list of impressive home-run blasts, and you can check it out by clicking on the link below.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images