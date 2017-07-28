Giants Star Odell Beckham Jr. Wants To Be NFL’s Highest-Paid Player

Odell Beckham Jr. is one of the most talented players in the National Football League, and the New York Giants wideout wants his contract to reflect that.

Beckham recently sat down for an interview for “Uninterrupted,” in which he discussed the business side of football. And now that he’s established himself as one of the game’s best receivers, OBJ not only wants to be the highest paid at the position, but the highest-paid player in the league.

You can hear Beckham’s full interview in the video below.

Beckham is about to enter the fourth year of his rookie deal and will net roughly $1.8 million in the upcoming season. He’s eligible for a fifth-year option as well, which would pay him nearly $8.5 million in the 2018 campaign.

The three-time Pro Bowl selection has expressed his desire for a new deal, but according to team owner John Mara, contraction negotiations have not begun.

But if the Giants hope to keep Beckham around beyond the next two seasons, it sounds like they’ll have to break the bank to do so.

