Here’s How Donald Trump Unknowingly Blasted Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones

Donald Trump has long been a successful man and now serves as the President of the United States. But unbeknownst to many, Trump almost became an NFL owner.

In a 1984 New York Times interview, Trump revealed that he could have boughten several NFL clubs, including America’s Team.

“I could have bought an N.F.L. team,” he said. “There were three or four available – that still are available, including, of course, the Dallas Cowboys.”

Trump chose to pass on purchasing the Cowboys, instead becoming the owner of the USFL’s New Jersey Generals. And not only was POTUS not interested in joining Dallas brass, he had some pretty harsh words for whoever ultimately bought the team.

“I feel sorry for the poor guy who is going to buy the Dallas Cowboys,” Trump said. “It’s a no-win situation for him, because if he wins, well, so what, they’ve won through the years, and if he loses, which seems likely because they’re having troubles, he’ll be known to the world as a loser.”

Well, that “loser” turned out to be Jerry Jones, who purchased the Cowboys in 1989. And Trump’s projection couldn’t have been more wrong, as Dallas won three Super Bowls in Jones’ first seven seasons as owner.

Oh yeah, the Cowboys also are valued at $4 billion.

We doubt Trump has too many regrets, as his career in business ultimately led to the Oval Office. But still, there’s no denying the Boys turned out to be a pretty great investment for Jones.

