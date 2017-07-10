Here’s Why Doc Rivers, Tom Thibodeau Believe Gordon Hayward Will Fit In With Celtics

Share this:

Gordon Hayward still technically isn’t even a member of the Boston Celtics, but he should have no problem fitting in once he is.

Just ask two pretty famous men who used to coach for the C’s.

Doc Rivers has seen plenty of Gordon Hayward ever since he took over as Los Angeles Clippers head coach, and the man who led the Celtics to their last NBA title in 2008 believes the former Utah Jazz forward should handle playing in Boston well.

“I think he’s really humble,” Rivers said, via CSNNE’s A. Sherrod Blakely. “His relationship with Brad (Stevens) will help as well, to channel that. You still have Isaiah (Thomas) there to take some of that pressure away. They’re going to be really good.”

That’s music to Celtics fans’ ears, as their team is trying to take the next jump from Eastern Conference finalist to championship contender. And when it comes to the X’s and O’s of basketball, former Boston assistant coach and current Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Tom Thibodeau believes Hayward should have no problem assimilating.

“He scores so many different ways,” Thibodeau said, per CSNNE. “You have to prepare for every situation. … He’s a great catch-and-shoot guy, moves well without the ball, very good off the dribble, very good in pick-and-rolls … he puts enormous pressure on the defense at all times. His versatility, that’s probably the biggest thing. And he’s unselfish.

“… I think the way they (Celtics) play, who he is … I thought it was a great acquisition. He’ll fit in seamlessly.”

And he’s already off to a good start with his recent shopping trips and food choices.

