Gordon Hayward Spotted All Over Boston, Appears To Be Loving His New Home

Gordon Hayward isn’t officially a member of the Boston Celtics yet, but he’s already embracing his new life in the Hub.
The NBA All-Star announced earlier this week he’s going to sign a contract with the Celtics, a four-year deal worth a reported $128 million. And while the Celtics still haven’t figured out their tricky salary cap dilemma yet, it’s assumed Hayward officially signs and is introduced by the team as early as Friday.
And we know that because Hayward is already in Boston. Fans spotted him buying suits (for a press conference, we’d assume) Thursday night, and that wasn’t all he was doing. Social media basically lets us spy on folks in public, and there was no shortage of C’s fans who bumped into the forward and documented the experiences on the internet. Hayward himself joined in on the fun, too.
Welcome to Boston! Celtic's newest sign Gordon Hayward @gdhayward getting prepared for tomorrow's press conference by our guy @rizthabarber! Best of luck on this upcoming season! ☘️ (Stay tuned for more pics) #bostonbarbertattooco #bostonceltics #boston #celtics #bleedgreen #utahjazz #gordonhayward #nba #nbadraft #basketball #lookgoodfeelgood #pressconference #welcome #blessed #goodshit #barberlife #barbershopconnect
Celtics coach Brad Stevens certainly appears to be enjoying himself, huh?
Now, just for that tricky salary cap.
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images
