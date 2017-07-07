Gordon Hayward Spotted All Over Boston, Appears To Be Loving His New Home

Share this:

Gordon Hayward isn’t officially a member of the Boston Celtics yet, but he’s already embracing his new life in the Hub.

The NBA All-Star announced earlier this week he’s going to sign a contract with the Celtics, a four-year deal worth a reported $128 million. And while the Celtics still haven’t figured out their tricky salary cap dilemma yet, it’s assumed Hayward officially signs and is introduced by the team as early as Friday.

And we know that because Hayward is already in Boston. Fans spotted him buying suits (for a press conference, we’d assume) Thursday night, and that wasn’t all he was doing. Social media basically lets us spy on folks in public, and there was no shortage of C’s fans who bumped into the forward and documented the experiences on the internet. Hayward himself joined in on the fun, too.

The sightings keep coming in. Gordon Hayward and Brad Stevens eating at L'Osteria in the North End. #Celtics (Pic from Jim Conviser) pic.twitter.com/6tXwJwHbXh — David Wade (@davidwade) July 7, 2017

Appreciate the hospitality from the people of Boston already. Excited to be here! Thanks for cut @bostonbarbertattooco @rizthabarber A post shared by @gdhayward on Jul 6, 2017 at 8:16pm PDT

Celtics coach Brad Stevens certainly appears to be enjoying himself, huh?

Brad Stevens is out to dinner right now with Gordon Hayward in the North End and looks like the happiest man on Earth. (pic: Jim Conviser) pic.twitter.com/fFi5Q6VleW — Liam Martin (@LiamWBZ) July 7, 2017

Now, just for that tricky salary cap.

