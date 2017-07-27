Kid Homers With Bat Dad Gave Him In Viral Video — And Dad Caught The Ball

There are lot of depressing, infuriating stories in the news these days. But every once in a while, a story comes along that changes your day for the better.

Take this one for example:

Devon Fowler and his son, Braheim, made national headlines last year when Braheim received a little league bat for his birthday, after previously being told he wouldn’t be getting any gifts. Devon, who was unemployed at the time, was moved to tears upon seeing his son’s reaction. Fast-forward nearly a year and the story, somehow, gets even better.

First, In case you’ve never seen it, here’s the initial video of Braheim receiving his bat:

Braheim Fowler thought his dad forgot his birthday. Little did he know it was all part of his father's plan. A post shared by SportsCenter (@sportscenter) on Jul 24, 2016 at 2:06pm PDT

Now, here’s Braheim cranking a home run that very same bat, with an impossibly cool ending:

Who says sports aren’t awesome?

Personally, we just can’t wait see the next chapter of this story.