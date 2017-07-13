Kyle Larson, Chip Ganassi Take Big Hits After Violation Found At Kentucky

Share this:

Tweet







Kyle Larson will be one of the top contenders for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championship this fall. His road to a regular-season points title, though, just got much tougher.

After Larson finished runner-up in Saturday’s Quaker State 400 at Kentucky Speedway, a violation was found during post-race inspection of his No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet, USA TODAY reports. It’s a tough blow for Larson, as he’s been docked 35 driver points, resulting in a slide to second in the points standings behind Martin Truex Jr. But Chad Johnston, Larson’s crew chief, took the biggest hit, as he’s been suspended for three races and fined $75,000.

The team’s violation relates to a section of the rule book stating “Ductwork or other devices are not allowed to pass from one area of the interior of the vehicle to another or to the outside of the vehicle,” according to NASCAR’s penalty report, via USA TODAY.

Chip Ganassi Racing reportedly was docked 35 owner points for the infraction

“We accept the penalty and will move forward,” CGR said in a statement, via USA TODAY.

Larson is one of, if not the most talented driver in Cup, so this could be just a small bump in the road. Still, Kyle Busch already has shown us how tough life can be without a primary crew chief.

Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images