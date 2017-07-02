Kyle Larson Flies Over Top Of Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Late In Race At Daytona

Share this:

Tweet







Kyle Larson was one of a handful of drivers vying for the lead of Sunday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway, but his day quickly came to an end after a small misstep.

Larson was on the back straight with eight laps remaining in the Coke Zero 400 Powered by Coca-Cola and moved to the outside as he approached Turn 3. He hadn’t completely cleared Ricky Stenhouse Jr., though, so the two touched, ultimately sending Larson’s No. 42 over the hood of Stenhouse’s No. 17.

The current points leader, Larson wasn’t injured in the crash, though it could have ended much worse had his car not returned to the track so quickly.

Shortly after the incident, NBC Sports posted a video explaining the aerodynamics that caused Larson’s car to take off.

The incident collected many other drivers, including Kyle Busch and Matt Kenseth, and caused the race to be red-flagged.