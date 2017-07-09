Markelle Fultz Suffers Scary Ankle Injury, Ruled Out For Rest Of 76ers’ Summer League Game

Share this:

This was the last thing Philadelphia 76ers wanted to see Saturday night.

No. 1 overall draft pick Markelle Fultz had to leave the 76ers’ Las Vegas Summer League game against the Golden State Warriors after suffering an ankle injury.

And it was a very scary moment.

Markelle Fultz stepped on the back of Brown's foot then rolled his ankle, 2 looks pic.twitter.com/kxG2VfGFX1 — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) July 9, 2017

Looked like a left ankle sprain for #1 overall pick Markelle Fultz, getting helped off pic.twitter.com/aceCgUGhc5 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) July 9, 2017

Fultz was down for a few minutes, and he had to be helped off the court.

The 76ers later provided an update on his status.

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot will not return with an upper lip laceration. Markelle Fultz will not return with an ankle injury. — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) July 9, 2017

Philadelphia has had a string of bad luck when it comes to injuries and their top draft picks in the recent past. Both Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons have had to sit out entire seasons due to injuries.

