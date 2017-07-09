Markelle Fultz Suffers Scary Ankle Injury, Ruled Out For Rest Of 76ers’ Summer League Game

This was the last thing Philadelphia 76ers wanted to see Saturday night.
No. 1 overall draft pick Markelle Fultz had to leave the 76ers’ Las Vegas Summer League game against the Golden State Warriors after suffering an ankle injury.
And it was a very scary moment.
Fultz was down for a few minutes, and he had to be helped off the court.
The 76ers later provided an update on his status.
Philadelphia has had a string of bad luck when it comes to injuries and their top draft picks in the recent past. Both Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons have had to sit out entire seasons due to injuries.
Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images
