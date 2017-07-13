Mexico Vs. Jamaica Live Stream: Watch CONCACAF Gold Cup Game Online

Share this:

Mexico and Jamaica played for CONCACAF Gold Cup supremacy in 2015. Two years later, they’re playing for the top spot in Group C.

The teams will meet Thursday night at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver. They enter the contest tied atop Group C with three points after one game, and the winner will secure a spot in the quarterfinals.

Most expect Mexico to make a number of changes to the lineup, which it used to defeat El Salvador on Sunday. But only head coach Juan Carlos Osorio knows exactly what that will entail.

Here’s how to watch Mexico vs. Jamaica online.

When: Wednesday, July 12 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FOX Sports Go

