MLB Rumors: Astros, A’s Talking Sonny Gray; Justin Verlander Also On Houston’s Radar

The 2017 season might be the best chance in Houston Astros history for them to win a World Series, and it sounds like they’re trying to improve their odds even more.

The Astros, who own the American League’s best record, have their sights set on reinforcing the starting rotation and are in talks with the Oakland Athletics about right-hander Sonny Gray, according to MLB.com’s Jon Morosi. Houston’s also exploring a deal to acquire pitchers Justin Verlander and Justin Wilson from the Detroit Tigers, per Morosi.

Sources: While #Astros are in talks with #Athletics on Sonny Gray, they remain interested in Justin Verlander/Justin Wilson deal w/ Detroit. — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 20, 2017

Making either (or both) moves would solidify the Astros — who entered Thursday with a 63-32 record — as the favorites in the American League. Houston owns baseball’s sixth-best ERA and fifth-best FIP, respectively, and that’s while enduring injuries to three of their top starting pitchers over the course of the season. Lance McCullers recently returned from a back injury, while Collin McHugh (elbow) and Dallas Keuchel (neck) are due back by the end of the month.

Gray, an American League West foe, is a familiar face for the Astros. After an injury-riddled down year in 2016, Gray has been much better this season, as evidenced by his 3.66 ERA and 1.18 WHIP. He’s been especially good since late June, posting a 4-1 record with a 1.62 ERA in five starts since June 25.

As for the Tigers talks, Verlander obviously is the name that stands out. The former Cy Young winner has struggled at times this season after finishing second in voting last season, but he’s still capable of logging innings and has plenty of experience. He also has a no-trade clause and an enormous contract ($78 million due after 2017 through 2020), so any sort of deal would require him to waive that clause and likely the Tigers to pick up some of the money.

Thumbnail photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports Images