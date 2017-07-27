MLB Rumors: Dodgers ‘Confident’ They’ll Acquire Star Pitcher By Trade Deadline

The MLB trade deadline is just days away, and it sounds like you can count on the Los Angeles Dodgers as one of the teams that are going to make some noise.

According to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi, the Dodgers like their chances of acquiring a star pitcher by Monday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline.

Sources: #Dodgers increasingly confident they will acquire 1 of Yu Darvish, Sonny Gray or Justin Verlander by Monday. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 27, 2017

Yu Darvish, in particular, has been tied to trade rumors with the Dodgers. The Texas Rangers right-hander has a list of 10 teams that he won’t waive his no-trade clause for, but L.A. is not one of them.

The Dodgers have a pretty comfortable lead atop the National League West, but Clayton Kershaw’s injury probably has intensified the team’s efforts to bring in an arm.

Kershaw should be back for the postseason, though, and complementing him with a pitcher of Darvish, Sonny Gray or Justin Verlander’s caliber would make Los Angeles a World Series front-runner.

