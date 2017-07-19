MLB Rumors: Red Sox Interested In Giants Third Baseman Eduardo Nunez

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox missed out on Todd Frazier, but they reportedly have another third baseman on their radar.

The Red Sox allegedly were close to trading with the Chicago White Sox for Frazier, but the New York Yankees won the sweepstakes Tuesday, landing the 31-year-old and relievers David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle in exchange for right-hander Tyler Clippard and prospects Blake Rutherford, Ian Clarkin and Tito Polo. But according to USA TODAY Sports’ Bob Nightengale, it didn’t take Boston too long to move on.

The Boston #Redsox, desperately searching for a third baseman, have their eye on #SFGiants Eduardo Nunez, who has been made available. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 19, 2017

While Nightengale has the most detailed report of the Red Sox’s supposed interest in Eduardo Nunez so far, the Boston Herald’s Mike Silverman confirmed the team scouted the San Francisco Giants third baseman, along with Pittsburgh Pirates infielders Josh Harrison and David Freese, Miami Marlins third baseman Martin Prado and New York Mets infielders Asdrubal Cabrera and T.J. Rivera. Nunez hits for average rather than power, batting .295 to go with 19 doubles, four home runs, 35 runs, 26 RBIs and 17 stolen bases in 69 games with the Giants this season.

Still, you never know what you’re going to get with baseball rumors, which Nightengale himself proved Wednesday.

