Yankees Acquire Todd Frazier, Two Relievers From White Sox Via Trade

The New York Yankees are serious about making the 2017 MLB playoffs, and that was evident Tuesday night when they pulled off a trade with the Chicago White Sox to acquire third baseman Todd Frazier, along with relief pitchers David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle.

USA Today’s Bob Nightengale was the first to report the trade was done. Yankees manager Joe Girardi also confirmed it.

Here’s a rundown of who’s going where.

Frazier is batting .207 with 16 home runs, 44 RBI and a .328 on-base percentage in 82 games for the White Sox this season. He has a ton of power (56 home runs since the start of 2016) but hits for a poor average and strikes out a lot.

Frazier does have a team-friendly contract, though. It expires after this season and carries a $12 million salary.

Robertson, who left the Yankees after the 2014 season to sign a four-year, $46 million with the White Sox closer, has 13 saves, a 2.70 ERA and 47 strikeouts over 33 1/3 innings. Kahnle has a 2.50 ERA, a 0.97 WHIP and 60 strikeouts in 36 innings.

The White Sox, meanwhile, have put together a very good farm system.

The #WhiteSox will now have 8 of the top 100 prospects in #MLB, per Baseball America, second only to the #Braves — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 19, 2017

The Boston Red Sox, who have a need at third base, reportedly were eyeing Frazier.

Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images