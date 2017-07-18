NBA Rumors: Carmelo Anthony Made It Clear To Knicks He Wants Rockets Trade

Share this:

Carmelo Anthony apparently has made one thing very clear to the New York Knicks — he wants out of Madison Square Garden.

The Knicks star has been the subject of multiple recent trade rumors, especially when it comes to the Houston Rockets. And ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said during an appearance on ESPN’s “SportsCenter” that Anthony “has made it clear to them, ‘I want to go to Houston. I’m not interested in talking to you about being reincorporated back into this New York roster.'”

But New York, in its view, has some work to do to make that happen — thanks, Phil Jackson.

“Scott Perry took over as the Knicks GM, they had his press conference today, and Steve Mills, who’s their president, what they’ve wanted to do here in the last few days is to hit the reset button on these Carmelo trade talks,” Wojnarowski said. “They felt that Phil Jackson had cost them all their leverage to get anything back in a deal they wanted.”

Woj added: “Houston now is prepared for the fact that these talks, these negotiations with the Knicks could run through August, September, into possibly the start of training camp as New York tries to rebuild Melo’s value and threaten people with the idea that they’ll bring him back to start the season.”

You can hear Wojnarowski’s full Anthony comments in the video below.

Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images