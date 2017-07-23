NBA Rumors: Cavs’ LeBron James Won’t Waive No-Trade Clause For Any Team

Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James has the power to reject a move to any NBA team thanks to the no-trade clause in his contract.

And according to ESPN’s Chris Haynes, James has no intentions of waiving it.

“No matter the reconstruction of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ roster, no matter the potential for heightened inner turmoil, no matter the win-loss record, and with or without Kyrie Irving, LeBron James will not waive his no-trade clause for any teams at any point during the 2017-18 season, league sources tell ESPN,” Haynes wrote Sunday.

James has yet to pledge his future to the Cavs beyond the 2017-18 campaign.

Rumors have run rampant since the 2017 NBA Finals about James’ alleged desire to head to the Western Conference, possibly for one of the two Los Angeles teams. He has not come out and publicly denied these reports, which has fueled speculation.

James will become an unrestricted free agent next summer if he declines his player option for 2018-19.

Refusing to waive his no-trade clause puts the Cavs in a tough spot. Basically, the Cavs would be in the same situation as 2010, when they went into free agency without a firm commitment from James. If he leaves as a free agent, Cleveland will have netted zero assets on two separate occasions for one of the best players in league history.

That can’t be the legacy Cavs owner Dan Gilbert wants, but James holds all the cards with his no-trade clause.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images