NBA Rumors: Celtics Called Cavs About Kyrie Irving Amid Trade Chatter

The Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers just faced each other in the Eastern Conference finals and could be on a collision course again next season, making a trade between the teams — much less a significant deal involving a franchise cornerstone — very unlikely.

That said, the Celtics still have placed the obligatory call letting the Cavs know they would like to be kept in the loop regarding point guard Kyrie Irving, sources told ESPN’s Zach Lowe.

Irving reportedly asked the Cavs to trade him and no longer wants to play alongside LeBron James in Cleveland.

“Boston could offer Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder and one of their golden picks — Brooklyn’s pick next season, or the Lakers/Kings pick they got from Philly in the Markelle Fultz deal,” Lowe wrote. “It’s unclear if they would dangle all of that, but those picks could represent the young stud Cleveland needs.”

Obviously, this is just speculation, as Lowe even acknowledged that a trade between Boston and Cleveland — arguably the two best teams in the Eastern Conference — is unlikely. But the C’s, who just signed Gordon Hayward and drafted Jayson Tatum with the third overall pick, still have an abundance of assets, making them a team to consider whenever a legitimate superstar becomes available.

Several sources familiar with the situation told Lowe the Cavs are acting for now like a trade involving Irving is almost inevitable and that there is little chance of salvaging their relationship with the four-time All-Star. Cleveland reportedly is seeking a bundle of assets headlined by a blue-chip young player.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images