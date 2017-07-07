NBA

NBA Rumors: Rudy Gay Agrees To Two-Year, $17M-Plus Contract With Spurs

Rudy Gay is on the move.

Gay has agreed to a two-year contract with the San Antonio Spurs, sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Thursday. Wojnarowski added that the deal is for $17 million-plus.

TNT’s David Aldridge also provided further details on the deal.

That number is a bit surprising, considering he had a player option for the upcoming season to remain with the Sacramento Kings for $14.2 million. However, he opted out and decided to join one of the best teams in the NBA, which was a huge selling point for him, per Wojnarowski.

The forward’s 2016-17 season came to a premature end after he suffered a ruptured left Achilles tendon. The 30-year-old averaged 18.7 points per game for the Kings before the injury.

