NBA Rumors: Rudy Gay Agrees To Two-Year, $17M-Plus Contract With Spurs

Rudy Gay is on the move.

Gay has agreed to a two-year contract with the San Antonio Spurs, sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Thursday. Wojnarowski added that the deal is for $17 million-plus.

Free agent forward Rudy Gay has agreed to a two year deal with the Spurs, league sourcs tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 7, 2017

Sources: Rudy Gay's deal with the Spurs: two-years, $17M-plus with a player option. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 7, 2017

TNT’s David Aldridge also provided further details on the deal.

Spurs used mid-level exception on two-year deal for Rudy Gay (player option second year). @wojespn first with agreement. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) July 7, 2017

That number is a bit surprising, considering he had a player option for the upcoming season to remain with the Sacramento Kings for $14.2 million. However, he opted out and decided to join one of the best teams in the NBA, which was a huge selling point for him, per Wojnarowski.

In the end, Gay left Sacramento for San Antonio for a chance to be part of a contender. Spurs worked hard to close this over 72 hours. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 7, 2017

The forward’s 2016-17 season came to a premature end after he suffered a ruptured left Achilles tendon. The 30-year-old averaged 18.7 points per game for the Kings before the injury.

