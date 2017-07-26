New England Patriots Season Betting Odds, Props: Favorites Across The Board

As the defending Super Bowl champions, the New England Patriots are poised to repeat in a number of ways this season. The Patriots will be going for their ninth consecutive AFC East title along with back-to-back conference and Super Bowl championships.

New England is listed as the consensus favorite to win all three, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark, with talk of a 19-0 season again.

The Patriots fell short of going a perfect 19-0 back in 2007, when they lost 17-14 to the New York Giants in Super Bowl XLII. This year, the expectations are not necessarily lower, but the team seems more focused on winning a record-tying sixth Vince Lombardi Trophy than duplicating the only 16-0 regular season in NFL history.

The odds definitely favor New England winning the AFC East again more than anything, as the team is -500 chalk to take home the division crown. By comparison, the Patriots are +190 favorites to repeat as AFC champs and +375 to become Super Bowl champions for the third time in four years.

In addition, New England is an overwhelming -3000 favorite to make the playoffs for the ninth year in a row. If you doubt this team at all, you can get +1500 on not making the postseason, something that last happened in 2008 when quarterback Tom Brady suffered a torn ACL in the season opener.

Brady is the +450 favorite to win his third NFL MVP award this year, and fans probably do not want him to do it again. That’s because the Pats have failed to win the Super Bowl each of the previous two times he won it.

New England also still has the highest over/under win total on the betting board at 12.5, with the over favored at -130. The Patriots have won at least 12 games the past seven seasons, but they have topped 12 just three times during that stretch, going 14-2 in 2016, 13-3 in 2011 and 14-2 in 2010.

Last year was the lone time they won the Super Bowl with more than 12 wins over the past decade. The previous time came when the team became the last to repeat as Super Bowl champs following the 2004 season.

