O.J. Simpson Parole Hearing Live Stream: Watch Case For Freedom Online

This is O.J. Simpson’s big day.

The Football Hall of Fame running back will make his case for freedom Thursday to the Nevada State Parole Board. Simpson has served eight-plus years of a 33-year sentence for his conviction on charges, which include armed robbery and kidnapping. The parole board will determine how much of a risk Simpson poses to society and could release him as early based on its judgement.

ESPN will televise Simpson’s parole hearing and stream it live online. Here’s how to watch the proceedings.

When: Thursday, July 20, at 1 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/CBS Los Angeles