Panthers Fire GM Dave Gettleman In Surprising Front-Office Shakeup

The Carolina Panthers suddenly are without a general manager with training camp just over a week away.

The Panthers have relieved Dave Gettleman of his duties as GM, team owner Jerry Richardson announced Monday. It’s the second major shakeup in Carolina’s front office this offseason, as the team fired assistant general manager Brandon Beane in the spring.

The timing is nuts. #Panthers people were all on vacation. GM Dave Gettleman returns… & finds himself as a former GM. Camp starts in a week — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 17, 2017

Gettleman’s firing surprised many, as he helped the Panthers go 12-4 during his first season as GM in 2013 and guided them to a Super Bowl berth in the 2015 season. But there were rumors that Gettleman didn’t see eye-to-eye with Richardson, particularly after Gettleman let top cornerback Josh Norman leave in free agency in 2016.

There had been rumblings that all was not well with Gettleman and owner Jerry Richardson stemming from allowing star CB Josh Norman to walk. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 17, 2017

As ProFootballTalk’s Darin Gantt points out, the Panthers currently are in contract negotiations with fan favorites Greg Olsen and Thomas Davis, so it’s possible Gettleman’s history of not being sympathetic to established veterans played into his firing.

Carolina hasn’t announced a replacement for Gettleman, and after a 6-10 campaign in 2016, it enters the 2017 season with more questions than answers.

